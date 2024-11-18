Metis Global Partners LLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:J opened at $140.01 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.62.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.