Metis Global Partners LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $597.10 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $631.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.78 and its 200 day moving average is $547.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,436,500. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,291.50. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $19,307,295. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.