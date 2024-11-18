Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 37.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 390.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Raymond James by 529.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $160.68 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $163.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

