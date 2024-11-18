MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MGM Resorts International worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 84.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 292,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.