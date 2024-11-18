MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $6,624,180.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $340.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.15. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $383.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.