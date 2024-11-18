Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna by 230.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.22.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

