MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $1,612,854.63 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $1,612,854.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,825 shares in the company, valued at $55,341,990.75. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Diwakar Choubey sold 5,422 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $488,088.44.

ML stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.30 million, a PE ratio of 358.95 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ML. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

