Morgan Stanley Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $6.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. This represents a 15.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 125.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,443,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,399 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $76,550,000.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
