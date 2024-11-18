New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYMT opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.