Northland Power Q2 EPS Forecast Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPI opened at C$20.20 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.09 and a 12-month high of C$25.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.