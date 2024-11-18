OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 49,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,012,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JPM opened at $245.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $150.09 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $690.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.