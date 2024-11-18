Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $40.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

