Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 519 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $180.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.97 and a 200 day moving average of $184.95. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $161.54 and a 12-month high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,362. This trade represents a 130.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

