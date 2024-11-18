Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 122.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AAON alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in AAON by 4.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,490.14. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $133.46 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.