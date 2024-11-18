Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 303 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WPP by 45.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 767.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $51.45 on Monday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

