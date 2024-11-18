Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 726,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 123,689 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 869,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,523,000 after purchasing an additional 455,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $42.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

