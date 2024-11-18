Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

