Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,556,000 after acquiring an additional 87,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 575,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,186.25. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.95 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.