Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after buying an additional 550,750 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 171.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.3 %

CL opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

