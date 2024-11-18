Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,838,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,938,000 after purchasing an additional 600,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,076,000 after purchasing an additional 513,214 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $125.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $128.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.09.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

