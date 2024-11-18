Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $81.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

