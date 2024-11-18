Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

GPI opened at $414.81 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.73 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.52 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.80.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

