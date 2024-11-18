Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STERIS by 13.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,453,000 after purchasing an additional 778,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 120,616 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in STERIS by 29.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,663,000 after acquiring an additional 263,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 9.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE stock opened at $220.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.42. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. STERIS’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

