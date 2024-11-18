Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $299,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,525.58. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Leff sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $734,405.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,153.76. This represents a 29.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,877. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DORM shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.9 %

DORM stock opened at $134.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.