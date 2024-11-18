Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFL opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

