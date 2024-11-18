Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 526.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MOD stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.