Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $162.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.30. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $170.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

