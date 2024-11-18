Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $929,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,797,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $277,653,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $79,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLN shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Talen Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Talen Energy stock opened at $200.43 on Monday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $217.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.79.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.