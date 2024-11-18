Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after buying an additional 2,678,954 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 156.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,665,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6,879.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,921,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 606.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 948,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 814,510 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 11,952 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. This trade represents a -200.81 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Gates Industrial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTES. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.