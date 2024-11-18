Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,029 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,421,000 after purchasing an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF opened at $60.74 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

