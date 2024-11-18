Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $241.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.91 and a 1-year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

