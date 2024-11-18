Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 132.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $53.16 on Monday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTS. Scotiabank cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

