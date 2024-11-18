Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,925 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 267.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.