Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,079 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $96.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

