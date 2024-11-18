Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.4089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.