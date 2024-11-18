Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 20,740 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Doximity by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 108.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 91,240 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

