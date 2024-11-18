Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,782 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,315,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 46,707 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

