Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,318 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after buying an additional 3,180,155 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $3,047,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYRA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CFO Alan Fuhrman purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,584. This represents a 283.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,010.64. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,492 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $15.39 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

