Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in BCE by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $26.82 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 383.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.737 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,228.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

