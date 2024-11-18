Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 420.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX opened at $128.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $132.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,043.54. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total transaction of $294,444.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,045.90. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

