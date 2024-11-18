Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,072,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $15,216,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,376,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after buying an additional 440,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after buying an additional 388,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

