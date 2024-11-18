Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

