Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $298,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

