Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

