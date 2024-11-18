Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $110,663,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 828,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,201,000 after acquiring an additional 673,990 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 109,496.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 438,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 437,986 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $21,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,088.91. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,264.47. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,316. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

