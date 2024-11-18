Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $492.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

