Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 2,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

