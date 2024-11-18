Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 522,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after buying an additional 368,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,796,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,067,000 after acquiring an additional 270,773 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 607,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 231,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,634,000.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

