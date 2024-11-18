Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BorgWarner by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,217,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,482,000 after purchasing an additional 324,087 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,004,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,634,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,656.02. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,966 shares of company stock worth $6,225,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.50 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.