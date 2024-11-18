Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 43,836 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,454,000 after buying an additional 92,281 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after buying an additional 447,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 575,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 263,677 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This represents a 10.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

